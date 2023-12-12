LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shipshewana woman was arrested after allegedly using a Jeep to hit a man who lived with her Saturday.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported hit-and-run around 9:15 that morning in the north 8000 block of CR 1150 W in Shipshewana, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. A witness reported a blue Jeep had hit a man in the road and fled the scene.

The Shipshewana Police Department found and stopped the vehicle. Based on statements from the witness and victim, along with evidence connected to the Jeep, police determined Jessica Ann Gage hit the man with her car and left the scene.

Further investigation revealed the victim lived with Gage, and the hit-and-run allegedly stemmed from a domestic situation that happened earlier that day.

Gage, 33, was arrested and booked into the LaGrange County Jail on a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon.