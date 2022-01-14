Woman apologizes for killing childhood friend back in 2002 during sentencing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A woman who admitted to killing a friend during a fight nearly twenty years ago told the court “I would like to apologize, I’m sorry,” during her sentencing Friday morning.

A judge handed down a 20-year sentence to Holly Boisvert who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter back in December for stabbing Stacy DeGrandchamp to death on August 15, 2002. DeGrandchamp was only 17-years-old at the time.

The stabbing took place in the backyard of a home and when police arrived on the scene they found DeGrandchamp lying in the driveway bleeding, according to court documents.

The case was considered a cold case until Fort Wayne homicide detective Brian Martin reopened it in 2019 when the family came forward with new evidence.

Jamie McMillen, cousin of DeGrandchamp spoke in court and shared the grief of losing her and how it has impacted them over the last 19 years. “I didn’t know if we would ever see this day. We continue to push harder and, you know, thank goodness that we had a great detective on the case and we managed to pick it up and roll with it. It was something that we’ve waited a long time to hear her say that she actually truly did it. And her signing the plea deal was the first area where she actually was willing to sign off stating that she did in fact do it. So now we are here today and finally getting the closure that we needed,” McMillen says.

In March 2020, police arrested Boisvert in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin where she was living. Boisvert was charged with murder, a charge that carries a 65-year sentence in Indiana.

Stacy DeGrandchamp

According to court documents, one witness told police that Boisvert warned people at the party that DeGrandchamp was “going to take an [expletive] whipping tonight,” then went to the backyard and began to argue with her. The argument became physical. The two fell onto the ground and began fighting, kicking and hair pulling, the affidavit said.

A second witness pulled DeGrandchamp away from the fight. That witness told police DeGrandchamp took a few steps to leave before falling to the ground. She had blood on the front of her shirt that wasn’t there prior to the fight, according to court documents.

In September 2002, Boisvert was interviewed by Fort Wayne Police detectives. Boisvert told police that she was sitting on the front porch of the home when DeGrandchamp arrived. Another person who was at the home told her DeGrandchamp was outside but assured Boisvert that DeGrandchamp had “no problem” with her so it was okay to go out there.

According to court documents, Boisvert told police that she heard DeGrandchamp yell, “what is she doing here?” as she started to walk out of the back door. Boisvert said she heard DeGrandchamp talking about one of her friends and that’s what “set her off.”

Boisvert told police she started yelling at DeGrandchamp and they got in each other’s faces. According to Boisvert, DeGrandchamp pushed her and she fell over into some recycle bins. She said DeGrandchamp grabbed her by the hair and drug her from the recycle bins to a grassy area of the yard. That’s when Boisvert said she grabbed DeGrandchamp by the wrists and threw her down on the ground where they were kicking each other.

She told detectives she did not have a knife.

When a detective asked how Degrandchamp got stabbed, Boisvert said she “probably landed on something when she got knocked into a recycle bin.”

In Jan. 2003, a witness told police that Boisvert changed into sweats and pulled her hair into a ponytail before confronting DeGrandchamp. A few days after the stabbing, the witness said Boisvert told him that she had a knife on Aug. 15.

After Degrandchamp was stabbed, the witness said Boisvert said she washed her hands and put the knife on or near a car that was parked in front of the house. However, the witness said Boisvert denied stabbing DeGrandchamp.

Police said they’d worked “reviewing evidence, conducting forensic testing and interviewing multiple witnesses in several states” before a warrant was issued for Boisvert’s arrest in Fond du Lac.

In Dec. 2019, a Fond du Lac police detective interviewed Boisvert there.. According to court documents Boisvert appeared to be upset and had tears in her eyes.

“I think I killed my best friend and that’s why you’re here” she told the detective. “”If I had just walked away and not turned around to fight, Stacy DeGrandchamp would still be alive.”

Boisvert voluntarily gave police a knife she had during an interview months earlier, which matched the one used to kill Degrandchamp, according to the affidavit.

Representatives from DeGrandchamp’s family were present at the plea deal, but said they didn’t want to speak publicly.

The family had disputed Boisvert’s version, saying she’d gone to the home on Guthrie Street to see a boy, but it wasn’t her regular crowd. After high school, DeGrandchamp had planned to attend Ball State University and study computer technology.