FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman who admitted to bilking several Fort Wayne homeowners associations out of more than $180,000 now must pay back the money she stole and will likely spend time in prison.

Lisa Austin Downey pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud in U.S. District Court on Thursday as part of a plea deal she made with federal prosecutors.

As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to drop three other counts of wire fraud against her and recommended a lighter sentence than the 20 years in prison Downey now faces, according to court documents.

Downey must also pay back three homeowners associations $189,000, according to the plea deal.

A grand jury indicted Downey this past summer and she was arrested in Virginia shortly thereafter.

At some point, Downey worked for North Eastern Management Corp. and handled funds for several homeowners associations, according to court documents. In 2019, she left that company and began Elite HOA Management.

Some of those associations decided to switch over to Downey’s business after she departed North Eastern, according to court documents. She acted as manager to the funds for at least three homeowners associations under her new business.

From March 2019 to October 2020, Downey is accused of devising a scheme to defraud the associations by making debit card purchases, cash withdrawals and transfers without authorization.

She is also accused of keeping inaccurate records in an attempt to hide her use of those accounts. At times, she’d write a check to herself and then submit false documents or accounting statements to make it appear the associations had more money than they actually did, court documents said.

Among the purchases Downey is accused of making with the funds are Lyft rides in San Francisco, California, a night at an Econo Lodge in Lynchburg, Virginia, and a purchase at the Pak A Sak in Van Wert, Ohio, according to court records.

Two of the homeowners associations, the Walnut Springs Community Association and the Walnut Creek Community Association, sued Downey in Allen Superior Court.

According to court records, the Walnut Springs Community Association was awarded roughly $76,000 in damages while the Walnut Creek Community Association was awarded nearly $370,000.

Downey’s sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.