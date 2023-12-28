FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Michigan woman is accused of having cocaine and methamphetamine in her system while driving an SUV that crashed into a parked semi and left a man dead last year.

Allen County prosecutors on Thursday formally charged 40-year-old Erin M. Carr with a Level 4 felony count of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in her system and a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

Those charges stem from a crash that happened at about 1:20 a.m. on July 18, 2022, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Carr is accused of being behind the wheel of an SUV going south on Interstate 469 when it began to veer, court documents said. The SUV’s passenger side then collided with the rear of a semi tractor-trailer that had parked onto the shoulder of the interstate so its driver could assess a tire issue, according to court documents.

The collision caused the SUV to rotate clockwise.

An Adrian, Michigan man riding in the passenger seat of the SUV – later identified as 36-year-old John Thomas Xirafakis, Jr. – was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the scene, Carr is accused of telling an officer that she was not driving the SUV, according to court documents.

Investigators wrote in court documents that Carr had a white powdery substance on her upper lip and her breath smelled of alcohol, court documents said. Opened and unopened beers were found in the SUV as well as marijuana and weight scales.

Carr is accused of telling officers she had been drinking but did not know how much she had consumed before getting into the SUV, according to court documents.

Medics took Carr, whose address is listed as being in Adrian, Michigan, to a local hospital in fair condition.

While at the hospital, investigators ordered that Carr’s blood be drawn for testing.

When investigators questioned Carr, she told them in court documents she and Xirafakis were on a long drive to Kentucky for a business deal and they had taken a line of cocaine to stay awake.

She also maintained that Xirafakis was driving the SUV at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

Investigators wrote in court documents, however, that they found women’s flip flops and feminine hygiene products on the driver’s side floorboard. They also wrote that the driver’s seat was close so close to the steering wheel that it would’ve made it hard for the 6-foot, 200 pound Xirafakis to fit there.

The way the seat and steering wheel were placed made it much more likely the 5-foot, 3-inch, 120-pound Carr was the driver, investigators wrote in court documents.

Plus, they wrote in the documents, they found Xirafakis partially behind the driver’s seat, which would’ve been the result of him being in the passenger seat as the SUV turned clockwise at a high rate of speed after the collision.

Carr’s blood test eventually came back positive for cocaine and methamphetamines, according to court documents.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest, but as of Thursday afternoon she had not been booked into Allen County Lockup.

If convicted, she can face between roughly 2 and 14 years in prison.