***WARNING: The following story contains graphic content***

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Granger woman who claimed her husband fell down some stairs after a night of drinking this past summer is now accused of killing him inside their then New Haven home, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged 33-year-old Alison K. Davis with one felony count of murder and issued a warrant for her arrest Wednesday.

Davis is accused of somehow bludgeoning 40-year-old Kevin Ray Davis sometime during the early morning hours of Aug. 12, though court documents do not detail what investigators believe she used to killed him.

New Haven police and medics were called to the couple’s home in the 1700 block of Douglas Lane at about 4:38 a.m. on the morning of Kevin Davis’s death.

Once there, officers and medics found Kevin Davis lying face down at the base of a stairway in a pool of his own blood, according to court documents. Barely breathing at the time, Davis would die at a local hospital later that afternoon.

While officers and medics worked to save Davis’s life, investigators wrote in court documents that Alison’s Davis’s behavior and reaction to what was happening did not seem “appropriate” and appeared to be “odd.”

“At one point the Defendant was laughing with Medics and did not seem concerned about her husbands’ injuries,” one investigator wrote in court documents.

Alison Davis initially told investigators she heard a “thud” and found her husband at the base of the stairs.

“I honestly thought he was just drunk and fell down the stairs,” she reportedly told police at the scene, according to court documents.

Alison Davis also told police at the scene the two had been out drinking and came home from a local bar at about 1 a.m. She also said they got into an argument at home, so she planned to sleep downstairs while her husband went upstairs to bed. She told police in court documents that at some point she heard a loud noise and then found her husband.

One investigator at the scene pointed out that while the stairway of the two-story home was steep, the stairs were carpeted. Plus, according to court documents, a tile floor at the base of the stairs sustained no damage from Kevin Davis’s supposed fall.

Further suspicions were raised at a local hospital from medical staff.

Emergency room staff who treated Kevin Davis at the Parkview Regional Medical Center told investigators his injuries did not seem consistent with a fall down some stairs, court document said.

One doctor who cared for Davis upon his arrival at the hospital called his injuries “very unusual” in court documents.

The doctor told investigators Davis’s injuries were “isolated to the head” with “multiple skull fractures and orbital fractures,” according to court document. This doctor further stated his core body temperature was very cold, so cold that he was hypothermic by the time he arrived at the hospital, and he had very little oxygen in his brain.

Davis had possibly been brain dead for hours, the doctor told investigators, meaning he likely suffered his injuries far earlier than Davis’s wife described.

“(The doctor) stated that she has had drowning victims with more oxygen in their brain,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

A forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Kevin Davis told investigators the right side of his skull had been crushed and had a depression as if it had been hit by a blunt object, according to court documents.

The injuries which killed him, the pathologist told investigators, could not have come from a fall down the stairs. He also said that with this type of injury, Davis was brain dead upon impact, court documents said.

“(The doctor) was provided with a still picture copied from a body camera worn by one of the responding officers while Kevin was still on the scene,” an investigator wrote in court documents. “(The doctor) stated that the picture says it all and stated Kevin was hit in the exact same spot that he was lying. (The doctor) explained that Kevin would have taken the hit to his head and then collapsed in that spot he was found, he would not have been capable of walking around after the hit.”

The Allen County Coroner ruled Davis’s death a homicide due to blunt force trauma roughly two months after his death.

Investigators then began piecing together inconsistencies in Alison Davis’s story.

While she told police she and her husband had been out drinking and then had gotten into a fight that left her planning to sleep downstairs on a couch, she told medics she “never heard anything and that it had been a while since she had seen her husband” before finding him at the base of the stairs, court documents said.

She’s also accused of telling the medic that Kevin Davis “came home from the bar at approximately 1 a.m. that morning and that might be the last time she had seen him,” according to court documents.

Alison Davis is also accused of telling her brother-in-law she was in bed with the couple’s dog while her husband was walking around the home, court document said. She told her brother-in-law she heard a “thud” but did not think anything of it since the couple’s dog did not move, court documents said.

When police interviewed Kevin Davis’s mother, she told them she had remained in contact with Alison Davis since her son’s death. She also told investigators Alison Davis said Kevin Davis had not been drinking the night of his death, court documents said.

Alison Davis is accused of telling her mother-in-law the two were sleeping upstairs together when Kevin Davis woke up and went to get a drink of water. Alison Davis told her mother-in-law she heard a loud “bang,” according to court documents, and then went to find her husband had fallen down the stairs.

The morning investigators were called to the scene, they did not search the couple’s bedroom because Alison Davis said her dog was being kept there, according to court documents.

Court documents do not describe whether investigators found a weapon they believe was used in the killing, but used Alison Davis’s multiple stories of how she found her husband, the reports from the medical staff and the fact there was no evidence anyone else was inside the home as a means to recommend she be charged in the killing.

“Due to the nature of the injury and Defendant’s inconsistent statements your affiant believes and has evidence to support that the Defendant knowingly and intentionally caused the death of Kevin Davis,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

If convicted of murder, Alison Davis faces 45 to 65 years in prison.

While a warrant for her arrest has been issued, she had not been booked into Allen County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.