WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a Wolcottville police officer on Monday after an investigation of alleged misconduct involving a female teen.

Officer Zarek B. Finley, 27, of Wolcottville, was arrested on multiple felony charges related to this investigation.

According to ISP, the investigation began on Feb. 4 after detectives were tipped by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the mother of the involved 16-year-old female victim. In the initial complaint, the mother alleged Officer Finley had exchanged “inappropriate electronic communications” with her daughter via social media.

Based on information and evidence collected by detectives, an onsite arrest was made on Monday afternoon.

Officer Finley was charged by a special prosecutor from DeKalb County with the following:

Attempted Child Seduction, Level 5 Felony

Attempted Dissemination of Material Harmful to a Minor, Level 6 Felony

Attempted Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

Finley is currently being held in the Noble County Jail. This is an ongoing criminal investigation. ISP Detectives were assisted in this investigation by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Task Force Officers.