KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Pierceton, Indiana man died Thursday evening after he crashed the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding.

The crash took place at around 10:00 p.m. on State Road 13 just north of E. Shoop Road according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

The preliminary investigation determined that Edward D. Dempsey, 55, was going south on State Road 13 when he lost control and hit a wooden platform that was on the side of the road. Witnesses say Dempsey was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Dempsey was thrown from the motorcycle and the Harley flipped several times before coming to a rest. He was declared dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.