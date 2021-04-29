With recent violence, FWPD ‘Is Fort Wayne safe?’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some people are now wondering if Fort Wayne is safe? This question comes after a man, Shane Nguyen, was murdered in one of the city’s most gruesome killings in recent memory, with his body dismembered in his own van. Police do believe the question is fair, but they’re asking people to take a closer look at the numbers.

“Fort Wayne is a safe city,” said FWPD Public Information Officer Jeremy Webb. “You’re going to have your incidents. If you look at the numbers in terms of homicide in years past, they’re all pretty consistent. Sometimes you’ll see an uptick in frequency, but if you look at the big picture there’s not an uptick overall. So when you’re looking at crime trends, that’s kind of what you want to focus on.”

From January 1, 2021 through April 27, 2021 of this year, there were 11 homicides in Fort Wayne.

For the same period last year, there was 12. When looking at that same period for both this year and last year, there has been the same number of gunshot wounds, 20.

The one area FWPD is concerned about is gun violations, meaning any illegal behavior with a gun.

There were about 1,499 in 2019, 1,733 in 2020, and so far this year we’re on track to beat last year.

“This year we are on target to see another additional increase,” said FWPD Captain Sophia Rosales-Scatena. “We’re not tracking the numbers right now, but it does look like it’s going to be higher than the year before unless we kind of quell this. So what I mean by that is getting any kind of call where there’s a gun’s involved, we’re seeing an increase.”

They won’t be able to release the gun violation totals for 2021 until the end of the year.

FWPD says though they consider the city safe, they won’t judge those that do feel afraid.