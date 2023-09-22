DETROIT, Mich. (WANE) UAW President Shawn Fain will host a Facebook Live session Friday morning where he is expected to announce the next three plants where union members will hit the picket line as part of his Stand Up strikes strategy. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. with the expanded walkout to start at noon if no deal is reached by then.

Fort Wayne Assembly, where full-size Chevrolet and GMC pickups are made could be part of the expanded strike. Some 4,000 UAW members, represented by Local 2209 work at the plant. Locally, the UAW also represents workers at a GM engine plant in Defiance, Ohio and a stamping plant in Marion, Indiana.

The UAW began the strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis on September 15 when workers from plants near St. Louis, outside Detroit and in Toledo, Ohio, walked out.

The union is demanding higher wages, shorter work weeks, union representation for battery plant workers and better retirement benefits, including restored pensions for new hires.

The strike has already forced layoffs at plants operated by GM and Stellantis. Ford, GM, and Stellantis say they can’t afford to meet the UAW’s demands because they must invest those profits to help them make the transition to electric vehicles.