FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been lighting up the nights on the southeast side for roughly 50 years – if not longer.

But now the fate of a familiar neon sign is up in the air with the closure of the Belmont Beverage store at 2915 S. Calhoun St., also long known as The Yacht Club.

“That’s one of Fort Wayne’s iconic signs,” said Gary Gardner, operations manager for Belmont Beverage.

Garnder said people have already expressed interest to the Belmont Beverage corporate office regarding the sign, but nothing definitively has been planned as to what might happen to the anchor lined in neon.

The neon sign for The Yacht Club has lit up South Calhoun Street for at least 50 years, if not longer.

“Right now, I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” Gardner said. “We would really like to find a good spot. It would be nice for it to stay in Fort Wayne.”

Tracing the history of the Yacht Club through public records is not always the easiest task since some record-keeping in the digital age is at times incomplete.

According to Allen County tax records, Harold and Hannah Doswell bought the building at the spot in 1966. That’s the earliest listing in online records. In 1972, the property was transferred to the Yacht Club, Inc. and five months later to the Yacht Club Beverage Mart, Inc.

Other property records list a building being constructed at the location as early as 1920.

Some who have commented on the Facebook page True Fort Wayne Indiana History during the past few months said that the location was once a supper club before becoming a liquor store a half a century ago.

Gardner said Belmont Beverage bought the store in the mid-1980s, along with locations at Times Corners and Oxford Street, and that the sign stayed.

Belmont Beverage announced the closure of its store at 2915 S. Calhoun St., the site of the old Yacht Club, Monday.

In recent years, though, the store became one of the local chain’s underperforming locations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was one of the stores the corporate office would close so as to shift workers to busier locations, Gardner said.

“Frankly, you don’t like to do it,” said Gardner regarding closing a store.

Monday, Belmont Beverage announced the permanent closure of the store. That location’s liquor license will move to another as of yet unplanned store, according to Gardner, who said the chain has multiple licenses it can place at various locations.

“We’ve got three years to come up with a plan,” he said, noting Indiana Alcoholic Beverage Commission regulations.

Meanwhile, the old Yacht Club still sits at the corner of Calhoun and Esmond streets.

Awaiting a new fate.