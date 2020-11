A wintry mess of rain, snow, and sleet is impacting the area this morning and will continue to do so through the late morning hours. Temperatures have fallen to the low 30s, which has allowed for the transition from rain to snow and sleet for the majority of locations just before daybreak.

Road temperatures are still fairly warm due to the mild weather that was observed late last week, so despite a few slick spots, roads should remain in fairly good condition. Be aware that visibility may be reduced this morning as a result of falling snow.