FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Grab your hat, mittens, winter coat and warm socks and get ready for the final day of the Winter Wonder Dash presented by Fort4Fitness and Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights.

Fort4Fitness runners and walkers have the unique opportunity to walk through Fantasy of Lights during this race before Blue Jacket flips the big switch on Sunday.

The races kicked off Friday with the 2K Family Walk, where participants were able to stroll through the lights in an untimed event. Saturday the 5k Walk/Run kicks off at 6 p.m. with this timed event giving those wanting to race an opportunity to do so.

Participants are encouraged to meet at the start line 30 minutes prior to race take-off in the parking lot of Foellinger Theater. Packet pick-up is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the tent in the Foellinger Theatre parking lot.

Registration is closed for the event so those wanting to get an early look at the lights will have to wait till Sunday at 5:45 p.m. for the big holiday switch to see the 140+ brilliant light displays.

Want to participate in a Fort4Fitness race? Head to their website to see what they have planned for the end of 2023 and into the 2024 season.