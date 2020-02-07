Winter weather brings uptick in vehicle thefts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s tempting to warm your car up before you head to work on chilly mornings, but the Fort Wayne Police Department is warning that it could leave you vulnerable to vehicle thefts.

FWPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said the department sees a spike in vehicle thefts in the winter, largely of cars that were left unlocked and turned on so that they can warm up.

Some people like to warm their cars to have a comfortable drive or even just to help melt the snow and ice off of their cars. It’s convenient, but that often means leaving those cars unlocked. If they are on the street instead of in a garage, it creates the perfect opportunity for a car thief to strike.

“Most of these crimes are just crimes of opportunity. They’re not planned out, so someone will just be walking along, they’ll see a car, they’ll check the door, and if it’s unlocked, they’ll hop in and drive off,” said Rosales-Scatena. “A lot of time they’re not going to take that time to break a window or break the car lock off to get entry into the car, so a lot of this is just crimes of opportunity and people give people opportunity all the time.”

In certain neighborhoods, the same people check for running cars and, when they find one that is unlocked, they use it to get somewhere and then abandon it when it isn’t needed anymore. Because most people depend on their vehicles to get around, the urgency in which victims want their cars back makes these cases hard to prosecute.

“Sometimes it makes it really difficult because people want their cars back,” said Rosales-Scatena. “They don’t want to have us process the car, there’s nothing really wrong with the car, they just took it. There’s no damage to the car or anything so they want their car back quickly and we can’t do what we need to do to maybe get some evidence to prosecute someone like that so it’s just one of those cycles where it keeps happening.”

If you are going to warm up your car, make sure you have an extra key so that you can lock it while you wait or to sit in your call while it warms up. It may not be the warmest solution, but at least you know your car will still be there when you’re ready to go. If your car does turn up missing, Rosales-Scatena said to call police immediately to report it.