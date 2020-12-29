A rainy day ahead after an icy morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Today’s chances for widespread wintry precipitation have come to an end.

After a tricky commute early this morning, temperatures have warmed so that all mixed precipitation has changed over to rain. Expect a rainy afternoon with temperatures climbing all the way into the mid-40s, thanks to strong winds gusting from the southwest. Rainfall amounts could total between a quarter and a half an inch across the area today. Widespread rainfall should come to end by this evening.

Expect a cold and dry day on Thursday before another weather system arrives just in time for the new year. We could be looking at more snow and ice before the precipitation changes over to rain. We definitely will be keeping an eye on this potential, as it could be more impactful on the New Year’s Day morning commute than the ice was on this morning’s drive.

Stay tuned to the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team for the latest information.