Winter weather advisories and storm warnings to go into effect this evening

LAGRRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A winter weather advisory for LaGrange County will go into effect Saturday evening.

The effect will last from 7 p.m. on Saturday to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Winter storm warnings for Jay and Paulding counties will also go into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The warnings say travel will be “very difficult”and if drivers must go out keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.

