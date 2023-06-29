INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — A winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket purchased in December 2022 is set to expire Thursday.

The ticket is said to be purchased at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville and worth $150,000.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, are 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11 and Power Play of 3X.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET June 29, 2023 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St in Indianapolis.