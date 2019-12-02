Thanksgiving holiday, high winds delay leaf collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne leaf collection crews will remain in the central part of the city Monday. The original schedule called for them to start making their second pass through southern neighborhoods. The scheduling delay comes after high winds ripped through the area last week, creating problems for leaf collectors.

Street Department crews began leaf collection on November 4. Each neighborhood was scheduled to receive two pick-ups over a seven week time frame.

For curbside leaf collection, residents should rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, but not in the street. Leaves should be in the park strip by 7 a.m. on Monday of the week of their collection. Other yard waste should not be mixed with the leaves.

Residents can access daily collection updates at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. The page is updated each weekday by 3:00 p.m. and will have the neighborhoods scheduled for the following day. The information is also available on the leaf hotline at 427-2603 for daily updates.

Neighborhood Collection for Monday, December 2, 2019

Crew One: Wildwood Park, West Fairway, Springmill Wood Condos, Getz Rd., South Bend Drive and Interurban Acres.

Crew Two: Log Cabin Park, Bass-Leesburg Civic, Westwood Valley, Lincoln Park, Five Points, State Blvd., Spring St. and Wells St.

Crew Three: Inverness Lakes, Shores of Oakbourgh, Covington Dells Sycamore Hills and Whispering Meadows.

Crew Four: Kensington Downs, Kensington Downs East, Shannonside, Kern Valley, Caribe Colony, Curdes Homewood, Maysville Rd., Anthony Blvd., Pontiac St., Maumee Ave., Wayne Trace and New Haven Avenue.

Crew Five: Oxford, South of Fairfield, La-Rez, Oxford St., Hanna St., Pontiac St.

Crew Six: Brentwood Park, Frances Slocum and Maysville Heights.

Collection Guidelines

Rake leaves to the park strip by 7 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.

Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.

Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of City Code and can result in a fine.

Don’t place leaves in the street.

Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.

For safety, and to assist motorists, parents should remind children to not play in leaf piles near the street.

Schedule a Pick-up with Biodegradable Bags

Residents with bagged leaves can call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The biodegradable bags should be placed at the curb for pick-up within two business days of the call to 311. This option gives residents the flexibility of having leaves collected at their convenience. Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2019, weather permitting.