Wind cancels Night of Lights fireworks show; displays still to go on

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Extreme weather is threatening some of Fort Wayne’s holiday traditions just before Thanksgiving.

Matthew Loraine, the fireworks contractor for the TinCaps at Parkview Field, says the pyrotechnics display is canceled due to high wind forecasts Wednesday, November 27.

Here is the night’s schedule:

5:45 pm – History Center Turret Lighting (Barr Street)

5:55 pm – Christ Child Festival Nativity Lighting (Ross Building on Main Street)

6:00 pm – Aunt Millie’s Northern Lights (Pearl Street)

6:05 pm – Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Community Center Santa’s Workshop Display (Main Street)

6:20 pm – Santa and His Reindeer at PNC Bank (Main and Calhoun Streets)

6:40 pm – Ash Brokerage Holiday Illumination (Harrison and Berry Streets)

7:00 pm – Flagstar Bank Lighting of the Christmas Tree Display and Indiana Michigan Power Merry Christmas Wreath (I&M Power Center Plaza at Calhoun and Wayne Streets)

7:15 pm – Botanical Conservatory & Embassy Theatre Displays (Jefferson Boulevard)

7:30 pm – Ringing of the Bells (Downtown Churches & ACPL)

8:00 pm– Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks (Jefferson Boulevard) — Canceled

Just weeks earlier, various Fort Wayne communities postponed trick-or-treating due to high winds on Halloween.

Aunt Millie’s is known for serving hot cider and holiday bread outdoors after the 6:00 p.m. lighting of their building, but they will move inside this year as a result of the high winds. After the lighting, the event will move to the former Offiec Furniture showroom at 256 West Main Street right across from the usual tent location.