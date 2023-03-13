FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A country music icon and one of its original “outlaws” will perform again in Fort Wayne later this year.

Willie Nelson is coming to the Foellinger Theatre on May 25, performing as Willie Nelson & Family.

The 89-year-old music legend is fresh off winning the 2023 Grammy for Best Country Album for “A Beautiful Time” and for Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for the song “Live Forever.”

Nelson has been recording and performing sine the 1950’s and was one of the organizers of Farm Aid and is an advocate of marijuana law reform.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For details, head to the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.