FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For more than 30 years, one Fort Wayne Neighborhood has made it a tradition to give back to the community while also spreading holiday cheer.

The Williams Woodland Park neighborhood is Fort Wayne’s first planned subdivision, boasting a variety of different-styled homes from Colonial to Queen Anne, all developed mostly between 1875 and the 1940s.

This year, visitors can tour seven homes, one apartment plus a surprise pop-up art gallery.

Organizers say that the event is largely focused on showcasing the architecture of the homes in the neighborhood and sharing the history of Fort Wayne.

Each year 10 to 20 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales are donated to help the surrounding community.

That organization will be picked at a later date.

Sunday is the last day to check out the home tour.

Tickets are 15 dollars each.