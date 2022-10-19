FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the weather has cooled down, flu clinics are opening up around northeast Indiana for people to get their flu shot.

The DeKalb County Health Department has held several walk-in clinics for flu shots, and Super Shot is hosting one Wednesday night in Fort Wayne at Come As You Are Church on Anthony Blvd.

Health professionals regularly recommend getting an influenza vaccine, but Dr. Mark Souder believes it’s very important to get one this year.

Dr. Souder is the DeKalb County Health Officer. He told WANE 15 they’ve seen an uptick in hospitalizations this year for other common respiratory viruses that circulate easily.

He said that’s a sign that points to the same happening with the flu.

“These are just viral groups that cause upper respiratory symptoms, sometime bronchitis-type coughing, occasionally pneumonia, especially with RSV, and we would expect that to be the case with influenza,” Dr. Souder said. “We’re almost guaranteed to see a worse round of influenza this year than in the prior years, perhaps even worse than before the pandemic started for a year or so.”

That’s why Dr. Souder suggests everyone get a flu shot and to also get their COVID booster.

That’s on top of doing things like washing your hands often and avoiding people who are coughing, especially in smaller spaces.

Dr. Souder reminds that the flu shot does not protect you from COVID-19 and the COVID booster does not protect you from influenza.

He added that people should know that the COVID vaccine is much more effective now than it was initially because it is created for the current virus spreading around. Initially, the virus was mutating and changing often.

The doctor also said they’ve seen fewer and fewer reactions to COVID vaccines.

On Wednesday morning, the DeKalb County Health Department administered 30 flu shots and nine COVID boosters.

“I’m very happy that we’ve gotten along so far, but we are seeing hospitalizations from all these communicable viruses this fall already. It won’t be a very good year based on the fact that we’ve been so under-immunized nationally in the last two years,” Dr. Souder said.