FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man with a red 2017 Camaro sporting a “WILL RUN” vanity license plate is accused of holding true to those words this past weekend when police tried to pull him over.

Now, he’s facing a felony charge connected to a police chase that reached speeds of 90 to 95 miles-per-hour and included swerving through multiple lanes of heavy traffic as well as a collision with another vehicle.

Fort Wayne police arrested 19-year-old Lincoln Alphonse on a felony count of resisting law enforcement while using a vehicle Saturday night after trying stop the Camaro on the north side of town near the Walmart on Coldwater Road.

One detective in an unmarked vehicle was already in the area just after 10 p.m. following an investigation into a “reckless car group,” according to Allen Superior Court documents. The detective spotted the red Camaro while at a light at Coldwater Road and Essex Lane and noted that the “WILL RUN” vanity plate was not valid.

The detective then paced the Camaro going 50 miles-per-hour in a 40 miles-per-hour zone, court documents said.

When the detective attempted to pull the Camaro over, the car “accelerated hard” and the detective “could hear loud exhaust” as it sped away in an attempt to flee, according to court documents.

The Camaro led police west on Coliseum Boulevard where speeds reached into the 90- to 95- miles-per-hour range in a 40 miles-per-hour zone, court documents said.

In court documents, the detective that initiated the chase wrote that the Camaro “was still outrunning my police issued vehicle and was driving recklessly as he was weaving in and out of the 3 lanes at a time, running a red light and did not use his turn signal.”

At the intersection of West Coliseum Boulevard and Lima Road, the man behind the wheel of the Camaro is accused of turning into heavy traffic and crossing multiple lanes before striking a sport utility vehicle.

The driver of the Camaro did not stop and continued to flee, court documents said.

Police terminated the chase.

Other officers, however, told command staff they had an idea of who drove the Camaro with the “WILL RUN” plate and staked out Lincoln Alphonse’s home, court documents said.

Later that night, Alphonse is accused of pulling up to the home in a red Camaro that appeared to have sustained damage from a collision, according to court documents. On the back of the Camaro was the same “WILL RUN” plate.

Police detained Alphonse. When asked by a detective about running from police, Alphonse said in court documents: “You talking about Coldwater?”

When asked what happened after the detective initiated the traffic stop, Alphonse said “I don’t know,” according to court documents.

Alphonse is also accused of telling police he did not hit an SUV, but that the SUV hit him, court documents said.

A passenger with Alphonse told police that Alphonse saw the police lights signaling for him to pull over and decided to flee. This passenger also said that Alphonse struck the SUV while making a turn at Coliseum Boulevard and Lima Road.

“(The passenger) stated that he was telling the Defendant to stop, however, the Defendant did not say anything and was ‘just quiet,'” a detective wrote in court documents after interviewing the passenger.

Along with his resisting charge, which is a Level 6 felony, Alphonse is also facing misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

He’s also been cited for failure to signal a turn, speeding, failure to display registration and disregarding a lighted signal.

Booked into Allen County Jail shortly after his arrest, Alphonse was released on his own recognizance.

He is due in court for a hearing Thursday.