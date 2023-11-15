FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After a four year run starting in 2016, followed by three straight years of cancelations, organizers of Fort Wayne’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop have called it quits.

In social media posts, organizers posted this message indicating there won’t be a ball drop this year and they won’t be putting together one in the future.

It’s around this time when we start thinking about our plans for the rest of the year and how to celebrate the arrival of a new one – with some of you asking whether or not this event is happening each year. For clarity moving forward, we confirm that the event associated with this page is no longer happening. Or, at least not happening until another group of volunteers, builders, and sponsors step forward to form a new commettee and make it happen for future years. New Year’s Eve Ball Drop organizers

The ball drop first took place on December 31, 2016 with a video image of a ball dropping was displayed on the side of a downtown building. Then in 20178 through 2019, the ball drop featured an actual ball.

In 2022, organizers of the event told WANE 15 the pieces did not align to host a quality event. In 2020, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations, and in 2021 the event was canceled because organizers were unable to get enough sponsors since many businesses were still recovering from the pandemic.