FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Family Farm is one of the most interactive parts of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Kids can get up close and personal with the animals, and now they can feed even more of them.

Chicken feedings are now available in addition to the goat feedings. They each cost $1. Guests get a bowl of compressed hay for the goats and a special scratch grain with dried fruits and vegetables for the chickens.

“Guests are pretty stoked to feed the chickens” Kennedy Reynolds, an Animal Care Specialist in the zoo’s farm area, said. “Even though we’re a rural setting, a lot of people don’t have access to chickens in the city, so it’s a fun new interaction we can offer people.”

The bowl of chicken feed goes in a special feeding wand and zoogoers will hold that through a little door that opens into the chicken enclosure.

The zoo has 23 chickens. Frenchie is the oldest and rules the roost. The other chickens let her have first dibs in the feedings.

“She is 7 years old, which is an incredibly old chicken,” Reynolds said. “I think the other chickens just respect her.”

There’s one rooster, named Brewster, and the young hens are around 16 weeks old. When Frenchie gets her fill, they’ll dig in.

Marin Fisher, 10, was digging the chicken feeding too.

“It was fun. They were talking and moving around like real people,” she said.

So, now there’s the age-old farm feeding question … chickens or goats?

“Chickens. Because I’ve done the goats a million times and liked something new,” Fisher said after thinking about it for a minute.

Both experiences are feeding the future.

“One of our goals at the zoo is to connect kids and families to animals and the feedings do that really well. One day we hope that inspires people to take action and help conserve native species or species around the world. A little impact goes a long way and that’s our goal with these feedings,” Reynolds said.

The feedings happen at specific times each day. Also new this year are electronic tickets. Anyone who wants to ride an attraction or feed the animals can use a kiosk or QR code to buy the tickets. People can also purchase them before going to the zoo.

The Indiana Family Farm at the zoo is also home to a donkey, ducks, pigs, pigeons, a hawk, rabbits and a garter snake. The tortoise located outside the farm entrance is also considered part of the farm.

Ellie the cow recently passed away.

There are 25 goats in the farm area. Three are in the big barn and the rest are in a yard where kids can brush and pet them for free.

The ones with the horns are San Clemente Island Goats, which are an endangered breed.

“They were left on an island in the ocean and when people came back, there was a whole new species. Not a lot of them are left and we have them here to help breed and keep alive and healthy,” Reynolds said.

Most of the zoo’s goats are Nigerian Dwarf goats. The all white goats are a mixed domestic breed. The two African Pygmy goats can be easy to spot because they are shorter and squatter than the other goats.

