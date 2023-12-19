FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Story time during Wild Zoo Wonderland at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo shares an extra special book.

“We meet Peter the Peacock. He has to make sure all the animals are asleep and tucked away so Santa can come by and give all the animals their holiday treat,” Lauren Mills said.

Mills is the zoo’s communication manager and has worked at the zoo for four years. Two years ago, she added author to her job titles.

“I always knew I loved to write and I have a lot of support at the zoo and I love the zoo and that was the push I needed to believe in myself and think people would want to read what I have to say,” Mills said.

Lauren Mills

Mills, who was Lauren Hughes at the time, wrote “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas at the Zoo.” It’s a fun holiday animal tale that encourages lots of kid interaction.

“There was a little girl in last week who could not sit still. She was squawking and pretending to be asleep like a sheep and bouncing like a kangaroo and it’s exactly what I wanted to do with every book. Never read it alone. It’s supposed to be a connection moment between hopefully a parent reading to the child and so to have a child so engaged and wanting to be part of the story themselves is amazing. It’s so much fun,” Mills smiled.

The story is set in the zoo with lots of familiar faces. There’s of course Peter the Peacock, as well as Monkey Island, an alligator, penguin, giraffe, orangatang and many more.

“Even on the cover itself you have those famous red letters,” Mills said. “And then during the zoo’s season when I hear little kids see a peacock and scream. ‘Peter!!’ it never gets old. I love it every single time.”

Zoo volunteers read the book during Wild Zoo Wonderland, but one also has a special connection.

“I’m so lucky because my mom will come in and read the book to the kiddos and to see it stay in the family and see her connect to kids through my stories is really special,” Mills said.

“It’s a complete honor. I don’t know how else to put it,” Sherri Hughes, Lauren’s mom said. “I never thought she would become a writer. I didn’t even know she was working on the book. She surprised me with it, so to read it and know that she was behind it all just means everything to me.”

Sherri Mills

Mills has now written a second book set at the zoo, “The Great Big Roar.” Both books use local illustrators.

“I love telling stories, but what I love most is getting to highlight different artists. We have so much talent here,” Mills said. “I love that this is a book I wrote but it’s for the community. It’s highlighting different talent. It’s giving back proceeds to the zoo. It’s not just my story, it’s our story and that’s really important to me.”

The books can be purchased at the zoo in the gift shop or on Amazon.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas at the Zoo

The Great Big Roar

Part of every book sale also goes back to the zoo as a donation.