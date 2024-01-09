(WANE) — Snow, snow, snow, snow, snow!

The feeling of waking up … much later than you usually would. Scurring to glance outside to see a winter wonderland. Instantly putting on a snowsuit to go make a snowman with your neighborhood friends, only to come inside to a warm mug of hot cocoa. A day to enjoy nature’s beauty without having schoolwork.

However, now when school gets canceled. Students open up their iPads or laptops and begin online classes, hopping onto Zooms to hear the lesson from their teachers.

With a messy winter storm on the horizon, school districts prepare for an e-learning day. What happened to snow days?

In 2014, schools across the state were canceled for a full week or longer due to a snowstorm. Districts scrambled to make up the required 180 days of instruction. The options varied, as some used flex days, implemented a 3-hour delay or went into the summer.

In 2022, a new Indiana law limited schools to just three days of virtual learning, in which half must be led remotely by teachers. If schools need more than 3 days, they can request through the Indiana Department of Education. Schools must have 180 days of student instructional time per school year.

To fulfill the 180 days, virtual days and more widespread technology have made it simpler for schools to not keep students in the summer.

The rise of technology

There is no question that technology has played a huge role in the education scene. One hundred years ago, the radio was introduced. Which allowed on-air classes to be available to anyone within the listening range.

Now, students can hop on an online Zoom course taught by a professor miles away.

According to Purdue University, by 2009, 97% of classrooms had one or more computers, and 93% of classroom computers had Internet access. For every 5 students, there was one computer. Over a decade later, the ratio nears 1:1.

In 2021, a survey showed that over 90% of surveyed students reported that they had access to a school-issued device. For elementary schoolers, an iPad, for middle school and high school, a laptop.

Yet, this technology-based focus presents some challenges. Some schools are not keen on having e-learning days, like Muncie Community Schools. Instead of the three e-learning days, they built three extra days to the calendar. They will be used as make-up days for bad weather, if they are not used, staff and students will get the day off.

MSC did not eliminate e-learning days, as for the first three bad weather days, they will use an asynchronous day. No live teaching will occur, students will be given an assignment and have five days to turn it in. This style of e-learning was favored before the pandemic.

Final nail in the snow day coffin … COVID-19

Education was tested to the limits over COVID-19, with students and staff quickly adjusting to the online platform.

School districts continued the practice of the pandemic learning style for snow days after the quarantine was lifted. In addition, students have access to the technology needed for the virtual days after being online continuously in 2020. For months, students attended classes remotely, so a snowstorm or bad weather doesn’t deter them from connecting online.

In the end, it’s either get a snow day or be in school into the summer. With schools starting earlier and earlier into August … and sometimes July, school officials choose to continue the flow of learning on a wintry day.

The art of a snow day still varies from district to district. In February of 2021, DeKalb Central United Schools gave students and staff a classic snow day after numerous consecutive days of virtual learning. Superintendent Steve Teders took to social media to make a snow angel on this classic snow day.

For younger learners, they might not truly experience a snow day. Unless a huge storm system comes through and uses the 3 allotted e-learning days. Even then, a snow day nowadays means an extra day of school at the end of the year … and who wants that?