A young woman was found dead in a basement 31 years ago. Her remains may help investigators finally identify her.

WARNING: This story contains content that may not be suitable for all readers.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The nameless woman was found 31 years ago wrapped in a moving blanket and floating in a flooded basement in a Reynolds Street home.

Pregnant, white, between 20 to 25 years of age, her case went into the voluminous file of missing persons until recently, when Deputy Coroner Christopher Meihls forged a relationship with licensed forensic genetic genealogist, Lisa Needler.

While Meihls waits for the DNA information to be sent from the University of North Texas, Needler and two other genealogists are putting together a file, much like they’ve done for other cases, so that the DNA samples can be sequenced and sent to two national databases. Needler and her partners are the founders of IGGNITE DNA.

Deputy Coroner Christopher Meihls Lisa Needler, forensic genetic genealogist

“We believe there’s enough material to do the sequencing,” Meihls said this week. After receipt of the DNA, “we’re going to send her to the IGGNITE and they’ll do the sequencing and gene research.”

If “Mary Jane Doe” had been declared a homicide, there would be federal grants for the process, Meihls explained. This case was ruled undetermined, sending it to limbo, even with the suspicious circumstances.

With genetic data becoming a more predominant tool for identifying people, it’s been used in homicide cases, for adoptees searching for family connections and victims of sexual assault, besides identifying missing persons, Meihls has hope the young woman will be identified with the help of Needler and her associates.

artist’s rendering

artist’s rendering

Mary Jane Doe’s clothing

Blanket found wrapped around victim

“I trust in her,” Meihls said. Needler was certified by the University of New Haven in Connecticut, the leading university for forensic genealogy, Meihls said. Her two partners are also certified.

For Needler, based in Huntington, the local case means more to her than others because she was found in Fort Wayne, where Needler has lived.

“I just think about her and it breaks my heart,” Needler said. “She could be anybody’s daughter, cousin or neighbor. She was somebody’s family.”

There are no specific details of what Mary Jane Doe looked like, since her body was decomposed, Needler said. Her case is listed on NAMUS, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, where some identifying information is available.

When her body was discovered on May 15, 1992 at 3512 Reynolds St., Meihls was working as a Fort Wayne patrol officer. He joined the FWPD crime scene unit in 1995 where he worked before he joined the Allen County Coroner’s office. He is an investigator/deputy coroner.

Crime scene investigators “did the best they could,” Meihls said. “Everything I saw was good photos. She was floating on water in a basement.”

In 2017, her body was exhumed to extract the DNA from a bone and obtain dental records, according to an article published. The left femur was sent to the University of North Texas Center of Human Identification for DNA testing

At that time, “she was totally skeletonized,” Meihls said. “Of course, when we put her in the ground, she was almost skeletonized, so we only had bones.”

WANE 15 reported that the woman had healing fractures on the right and left nasal bones. She was 26 weeks pregnant, was between 4-foot-6 and 5-foot-2 tall with weak muscularity and stature.

Needler and her partners created a GiveButter page under the title “Who Am I: Mystery of the death of a young, expectant mother in Fort Wayne, Indiana” hoping to raise the $4,400 necessary to pay for the two databases, sequencing and genealogy.

