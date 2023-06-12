FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Whitley County Broadband Task Force is looking to improve internet service for businesses and residents by collecting real-time data.

This data will help the organization identify the areas of most need and to maximize broadband funding opportunities. Participants are asked to submit data through the “Speed Test” and challenge the “FCC Broadband Map” to verify the maps accuracy. Take the speed test on your home/business network – https://www.whitleyedc.com/content/broadband-taskforce.

Challenge the FCC broadband map – broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home



Residents and businesses that lack access to reliable high-speed broadband service are encouraged to also apply to the Indiana Connectivity Program. The program allows internet service providers to bid on your home/business to assist in the expense of extending broadband to your location. Here is the link to the program – www.in.gov/ocra/broadband/icp/



