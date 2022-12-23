COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) According to a post on Facebook, the Whitley County Highway Department has pulled its trucks from roads because of the cold temps.

We have pulled all trucks from the roads as of 11am.

We have 5 trucks completely frozen up. The engines aren’t staying hot enough to keep them from being packed with ice. When they’re frozen, they won’t defrost and the picture below is what our drivers try to see through as they plow and attempt to stay on the road.

Every one is packed with ICE. Not snow. Even in heated shops, these will take 3-5 hours to thaw out.

Whitley County Highway Department Facebook Page