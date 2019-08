WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Whitley County man was injured after losing control of his motorcycle Monday evening.

The man was northbound on SR 205 when authorities say he lost control of his vehicle and laid it down in the roadway. Reports indicated he was up and walking when first responders arrived. He was admitted to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.