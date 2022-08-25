GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several schools in Greenwood and Whiteland are on lockdown after a 16-year-old Whiteland High School student was killed, and police search for the suspect.

Greenwood police confirmed that a sophomore student was shot and killed at a bus stop in the area of Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive (southwest of W. Worthsville Road and US 31 intersection) at around 6:50 a.m.

Witnesses told police the teenager was waiting at the bus stop when someone in a black hoodie came up and shot him several times in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

The suspect is reportedly on the run, prompting nearby schools to go on lockdown in Greenwood and Whiteland. Those surrounding schools include Greenwood Community High School. Greenwood Middle School, and Greenwood Christian Academy.

Indiana State Police helicopter and drones are searching for the suspect who is believed to have run into a cornfield west of U.S. 31.

All Clark-Pleasant Schools are also on lockdown to visitors, and no visitors will be permitted for the school day, according to the district.

Around 7:45 a.m., Greenwood Community High School said it had moved to a “lockout” situation, which means all exterior doors will remain locked. Students will also not be able to leave rooms without administrative approval or an escort.

This is a developing story and will be updated.