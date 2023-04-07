(WANE) — Along with chocolate bunnies and church gatherings, Easter Egg Hunts are arguably the most well-known aspect of Easter each year.
For those who are particularly fond of Easter Egg Hunts, plenty of churches and other organizations will be hosting hunts starting on Good Friday through Easter Sunday.
Friday Hunts
- Silver Birch at Cook Road (3731 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne) – Starts at 5 p.m., limited parking, bring your own basket
- Downtown Wabash – Runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., registration begins at 4:30 p.m., over 12,000 eggs
- The Bridge Community Church (1403 Winchester Road, Decatur) – Starts at 6 p.m.
Saturday Hunts
- Leo United Methodist Church & Preschool (13527 Leo Road, Leo-Cedarville) – Starts at 10 a.m., bring your own basket
- Headwaters Church (2000 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne) – Starts at 10 a.m.
- Shepherd’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram (507 S. Grandstaff Drive, Auburn) – Starts at 10 a.m.
- Pokagon State Park (450 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola) – Starts at 10 a.m., instead of a traditional egg hunt, there will be a 1-mile Easter Trail featuring a spring-themed guessing game
- Midwest Shooting Center (4140 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne) – Starts at 10 a.m., geared toward adults, first 100 people get prizes
- New Haven United Methodist Church (630 Lincoln Highway E., New Haven) – Starts at 10 a.m.
- Warren Area Chamber of Commerce (132 N. Nancy St., Warren) – Starts at 10 a.m.
- Churubusco United Methodist Church (750 N. Main St., Churubusco) – Starts at 11 a.m.
- Gethsemane Lutheran Church (1505 Bethany Lane, Fort Wayne) -Starts at 11 a.m.
- Martini Lutheran Church (333 Moeller Road, New Haven) – Starts at 11 a.m.
- The Charles (3127 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne) – Starts at 11 a.m.
- Impact Community Church at Havenhurst Park (New Haven) – Gates open at 7:30 p.m., glow-in-the-dark Easter Egg Hunt
Sunday Hunts
- South Whitley United Methodist Church ( 6685 State Road 14, South Whitley) – Starts at 10:15 a.m.
- West Central Egg Hunt at Moody Park (1201 Wilt St., Fort Wayne) – Starts at 4 p.m.