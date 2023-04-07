(WANE) — Along with chocolate bunnies and church gatherings, Easter Egg Hunts are arguably the most well-known aspect of Easter each year.

For those who are particularly fond of Easter Egg Hunts, plenty of churches and other organizations will be hosting hunts starting on Good Friday through Easter Sunday.

Friday Hunts

Silver Birch at Cook Road (3731 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne) – Starts at 5 p.m., limited parking, bring your own basket

Downtown Wabash – Runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., registration begins at 4:30 p.m., over 12,000 eggs

The Bridge Community Church (1403 Winchester Road, Decatur) – Starts at 6 p.m.

Saturday Hunts

Sunday Hunts