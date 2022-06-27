A trash bin waits to be collected along Copper Hill Run on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Red River Waste Solutions began its trash and recycling contract in Fort Wayne on January 2, 2018. This week, that contract comes to an end early.

GFL Environmental USA will start its tenure as the city’s solid waste hauler on Friday, July 1. Mayor Tom Henry will be joined by representatives of the incoming company in a press conference on Tuesday.

During Red River’s struggles, city administration has leased as many as nine trucks and hired seasonal drivers, used employees from the solid waste department, and pulled employees from other departments like the parks and street departments to supplement Red River’s poor service.

Largely due to that, they were able to resume recycling collections last week after announcing for two straight weeks that they couldn’t get to recycling.

John Perlich, a spokesman for Mayor Tom Henry, told WANE 15 on Monday that all “B week” recycling was completed last week “A week” collections will occur as scheduled this week.

While everyone is looking to GFL to save the city’s trash and recycling situation, 2nd district city councilman Russ Jehl is pressuring the city on giving back to residents for the poor service over the last four and a half years.

The councilman is holding a press conference Monday afternoon to detail a proposal he’ll bring up at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The proposal calls for the city to use money from fines incurred on Red River to give residents a refund.

WANE 15 asked Perlich if city administration believes that is feasible and has asked for the latest fine amounts. A response is expected later on Monday.

We reported last October that the city had fined Red River $500K at that point. That was when the Texas-based company had just filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

The city’s transition agreement with Red River that kept the company here through the end of this month called for the first $50k in fines between March and June of 2021 to be waived.

Any fines Red River owed the city during the transition agreement would be withheld from a sum total of $1.9 million the city agreed to pay Red River during the transition, per the agreement approved unanimously by city council.

WANE 15 has asked the mayor’s office about a potential refund or credit for residents multiple times, but have never received an answer that suggested one would be coming.

An important trash and recycling reminder: GFL’s first full week of its contract includes the 4th of July holiday next Monday, so scheduled collections will be delayed by one day next week.

This story will be updated with new information from Councilman Jehl’s 2 p.m. press conference and responses from city administration.