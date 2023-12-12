FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Recently community members around the Fort Wayne area have noticed many Citilink bus stop signs are missing. Citilink is aware of the issue and is actively working to re-install the missing signs.

The issue stems from a miscommunication between Citilink and the City of Fort Wayne. As of Tuesday, Citilink is working to have new bus stop signs placed and back up at their appropriate spots.

Citilink says they have a strategic plan in place where they are taking a look at the places around the city that they don’t have a bus stop in place. With that plan, Citilink works directly with the city to install the bus stop signs. While those discussions were happening, bus stop signs were taken down that weren’t meant to be taken down.

Citilink says around a third of their bus stops signs were gone.

“The traffic operations of the city have been great partners for us helping us understand how large of an issue it was and helping us come up with some plans on how we could make it right,’ said Casey Claypool, marketing and development manager, Citilink. “They are out today [Tuesday] and they received the signs yesterday and have already have prioritized and got teams out today and starting to make installation happen.”

Citilink mentioned they ordered exactly 326 new signs.

Citilink says that they have around 1,200 bus stops in their system. They encourage anyone to reach out to them if they still see a missing bus stop sign in the next few days here.