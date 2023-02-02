WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) Jayson Lusk is a distinguished professor and head of the Department of Agricultural Economics in Purdue University’s College of Agriculture. In this video, he explains why consumers are currently paying so much for eggs and what has likely caused the price increase. The most recent data shows a 60% jump in egg prices from a year ago, with the current surge peaking in January. Lusk says bird flu is the primary cause for the increase in prices.