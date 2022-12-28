FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County may not have a travel advisory right now, but this past week, one was issued.

But why? Who decides? and under what circumstances?

The answer lies with Bernie Beier, the director of Allen County’s Homeland Security.

He decides when they’re issued based on a number of factors, but the biggest thing he looks at is rapid change.

“I use the advisory system when conditions are changing, or we expect them to change,” Beier said. “I use it to catch the public’s attention.”

For Beier, tracking change allows drivers to better prepare for dangerous elements that they may not expect.

However, if there isn’t an unexpected change, Beier told Wane 15 that he’s unlikely to issue an advisory.

“I don’t use the system on day three to say it’s still slippery,” said Beier. “You’ve got that figured out by day three.”

That’s why you may see other counties issue an advisory that lingers while Allen County doesn’t have one.

But what about the other two travel statuses, watch and alert?

Personally, Beier wishes that the system were a little simpler.

“I would prefer we had a two-level system. It’s either slippery or hazardous, or it’s not,” Beier said.

That means you shouldn’t expect Beier to upgrade an advisory to a warning, even when surrounding counties do so.

His ultimate goal is to put information into the hands of residents so that they make safe, smart decisions.