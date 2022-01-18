What’s the cost for Fort Wayne residents to haul their trash to the dump?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the same story just a different day. The trash in the City of Fort Wayne not being picked up in different neighborhoods.

Red River Waste Solutions tells Fort Wayne city attorneys it’s now back to a full staff of drivers, after COVID took out half their local workers.

According Timothy J. Haffner, the city’s attorney, Red River is now running one day behind Tuesday and expects to be caught up by the end of the week. Seven city trucks are working days, nights and weekends to help Red River, but many of WANE 15 viewers still have trash piles weeks in the making.

WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee explored another option instead of leaving the bin at the curb.

It’s not ideal – or cheap – but taking the trash to the landfill yourself might work. According to the supervisor on-site, it costs $50.53 cents to drop off up to 900 pounds of trash.



On our Facebook page, we asked you if you would drop off your own trash. In less than an hour we received more than 200 comments.

“We shouldn’t have to pay extra to get rid of our garbage when we already pay through our utility bill,” stated one viewer.

“I’m just wondering when we will get a discount for services we pay for and aren’t receiving,” asked another viewer.

Fort Wayne residents are charged $12 a month for garbage, recycle and leaf collection or 24 dollars for multifamily units. This puts residents between a rock and a hard place.

Even if they drop off their garbage at the dump, they will still have to pay for trash collection, whether red river picks it up or not.

“I don’t think we want 8600 people showing up at the landfill. That’s not a good solution. We need to do better than that,” said Haffner “We [The city] need to hold ourselves and Red River to a standard of some level of compliance. I think the effort that the city staff has taken to provide these services has been extraordinary. We have some very dedicated employees.”

The city seems to have no plan to refund any trash collection money to residents.