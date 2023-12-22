FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Feel like not cooking over the holidays or traveling and need a bite to eat on the road? Here are the local restaurants and drive-thrus open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Stores may have adjusted hours, so check with your local store for specific hours. Also, select restaurants require special reservations for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

*Note: This article’s information was up-to-date on the day of publishing. WANE 15 encourages you to call ahead or double-check before venturing out to these locations.

Restaurants

ACME by Full Circle (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Applebee’s

Arbor at The Bradley

Arena Bar and Grill (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Asakusa Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar

B. Antonio’s (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Bagger Dave’s (Christmas Eve ONLY)

BakerStreet Steakhouse (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Big Eyed Fish (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Black Canyon Steakhouse (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Black Dog Pub

Breakfast Clubb (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Charlie’s Place (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Cheddars Scratch Kitchen (Christmas Eve ONLY)

China House (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Chop’s Steak & Seafood

Cosmos (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Cracker Barrel (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Culver’s (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Davey’s Delicious Bagels

Deema Turkish Cuisine

Dunkin’

Eddie Merlot’s

Five Guys (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Giordano’s (Christmas Eve ONLY)

GK Cafe and Provisions (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Golden China

Golden Corral

Great Wall Buffet

Green Frog (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Haru Sushi Izakaya

IHOP (open 24/7)

Insomnia Cookies (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Junk Ditch Brewing Company (Christmas Eve BRUNCH ONLY)

Kekionga Craft Co. (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Kilwins (Christmas Eve ONLY)

KOTO

Mad Anthony Brewing (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Marquee at the Landing (Christmas Eve ONLY)

McDonald’s

Mitchell’s Venue (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Mission BBQ (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Nawa (Christmas Eve ONLY)

New Hong Kong Restaurant

Nori

Oyster Bar (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Panda Express

816 Pint and Slice (Christmas Eve ONLY)

P.F. Chang’s (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Portillo’s (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Proximo (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Red Lobster

Ruth’s Chris

Saisaki (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Sapporo Steakhouse

Shigs In Pit (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Skyline Chili (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Smokey Bones

Starbucks

Steady Eddie’s (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Sweet Monster (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Tequila Mexican Restaurant & Cantina (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Texas Roadhouse (Christmas Eve ONLY)

The Donut Experiment (Christmas Eve ONLY)

The Han Dynasty

The Hoppy Gnome (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Top’s Tavern (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Trolley Steaks and Seafood (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Umi Fort Wayne (Christmas Eve ONLY)

UNIQ BBQ & SHABU

Wu’s Fine Chinese (Christmas Eve ONLY)

Wild Crab

Most fast food locations or closed or have various hours depending on location.

Grocery stores

Aldi

Costco

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Sam’s Club

Target

Walmart

Convenience stores

BP

Casey’s

Circle K

CVS

Lassus Handy Dandy

Love’s Travel Stops

Marathon

Pilot Flying J

Shell

Speedway

Miscellaneous places

Regal Coldwater Crossing

AMC Classic Jefferson

Crazy Pins

Pro Bowl West (Christmas Eve ONLY)

