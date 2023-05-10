Horizontal Ohio, The Heart of it All logo with tri-stacked text and Ohio.org. tag

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) Ohio officials including Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that a tourism slogan used by the state between 1984 and 2001 is coming back.

“Ohio, The Heart of it All,” will be used to promote the state as a tourist destination as well as a great place to live, learn, work, and raise a family.

“As Ohio evolves into a powerhouse for technology and innovation, we’re looking at the classic “Ohio, The Heart of it All” tagline in a new way,” said Governor DeWine. “Our state is thriving, and we want the world to know that Ohio is the heart of technology, the heart of opportunity, the heart of adventure, and the heart of family. This is a brand for all of Ohio, uniting everything we love about our great state under one powerful phrase.”

The new logo and refreshed brand will be promoted through social media posts, radio, and brand videos running on broadcast, Connected TV, and YouTube set to the song “Must be the Love” by Wesley Bright & The Honeytones, a soul band from Akron. The logo was designed by Columbus-based Ron Foth Advertising.

The previous tourism slogan was, “Ohio. Find it Here.”