Photo of tipis in the Indian Village neighborhood right before they were demolished.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Historic Indian Village community in Waynedale has many years of Indian history dating back to 1794. But recently, some of that history was torn down. As you drive down Indian Village Boulevard, a median separates the road leaving a big and wide open space that is unique to the neighborhood. The space used to be home to four Tipis (tepee or teepee) they have since been demolished.

Why? The condition in which the tipis were in was unsafe to the families and children of the neighborhood.

Worn down tipi from over the years. Bottles and pieces of tipis fallen off.

The City of Fort Wayne has spoken with the Indian Village Community Association volunteer Board of Governors for some time to see what the best course of action would be.

We worked with the neighborhood to determine that the tipis (tepees/teepees) needed to be taken down for safety reasons. The tipis (tepees/teepees) were made of concrete and were dilapidated. Therefore, we had concerns that children might play inside them and get hurt if any of the concrete fell on them. Shan Gunawardena, Director of Public Works

“Over the past few months, there has been a tree branch fell on one and broken and the city came and took it out and then another one, one side of it collapsed,” said Monica Hadsall, Treasurer, Indian Village Community Association board.

Hadsall and the community board looked at a lot of different options on how to tackle this next.

“We as an organized Neighborhood Association, we don’t have the funds to do anything about it,” Hadsall said. “We looked at Grants grants aren’t going to cover the cost of repairs wouldn’t even do it, it couldn’t be repaired,” Hadsall explained. “We didn’t get a lot of response from people who are willing to contribute volunteer time or people said they would but then nobody actually came to us to do it.”

Ultimately, the neighborhood received an email from the city explaining that the tipis would be demolished. Being no cost to the neighborhood.

Even though this made sense to the board to have the tipis demolished, neighbors were upset.

“It was something that was uniquely ours,” said Jackie Krudop, resident since 1988. “It’s a big playground for dogs and kids, something needs to be put in.”

Tipis in the snow. Tipis in the sun.

The neighborhood association is working on the next steps but needs all the feedback they can get from neighbors.

“We have an opportunity to do something new, you know, and we, we have lots of suggestions from allowed the neighborhood on what they would like,” said Hadsall. “We’re going to put it out there and say here’s what everybody wants what do you guys choose? And then whatever they want to do, we’re going to look at partnering with the city, parks department or whatever needs to be done in order to use this space in a way that’s sustainable and manageable and it’s going to benefit the neighborhood.”

Options for what will replace the tipis include building new tipis, park benches and pavilion.