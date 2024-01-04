FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After years of an unstable housing market, one local expert is predicting 2024 will be good for those looking to buy and sell homes.

While the housing market has cooled from its peak in the summer of 2022, there is a variety of factors that come into play when it comes to being able to purchase a home. The two most influential factors in the current market are interest rates and inventory.

For example, a person looking to purchase a home for $250,000 now must have a higher income than a person with the same budget three years ago; and it’s all because of interest rates. In January 2021, interest rates hit a low at an average of 2.65%. Now that rate is 6.62%, which is down from almost 8% in October of 2023.

According to Scott Pressler, Owner of the Keller Williams Visibility Group in Fort Wayne, rates have dropped for six consecutive weeks, signaling good things ahead for buyers.

“I think now all these buyers that were kind of on the fence back in the fall and early winter are now like, the interest rates are coming back down,” Pressler said.

Inventory of homes for sale is still down across the country, Fort Wayne included. According to Realtor.com, about 750,000 homes nationwide were on the market in 2023. That is much less than the average of about 1.2 million between 2017 and 2019. Less supply, of course, drives prices up. While Pressler doesn’t think home prices will decrease much this year due to that low inventory, he expects the market to continue to stabilize.

“We’re not going to see this multiple offer thing and the driving up of prices,” Pressler said. “So I think we’ll see just a little bit of an equilibrium in the market, which is really what the government’s been wanting to do.”

According to Pressler, since 2020, homes nationwide have been increasing in value by an average of 15-20% per year. But that is not likely to continue.

“They’re going to slow that appreciation level. That’s going to be more sustainable, really for both buyers and sellers,” Pressler said.

In 2023, Realtor.com named Fort Wayne as the No. 2 emerging housing market in the country.

“We have such a vibrant community and it all starts with having a good epicenter where people can go out to eat and have entertainment and different things,” Pressler said. “And so now you have a destination point downtown, and that’s driving people to want to be here.”

Even as the No. 2 emerging market, Fort Wayne also remains one of the most affordable markets in the country.

“With interest rates down, I think it’s a great time for a buyer,” Pressler said. “Now I would say get out there and start looking.”