ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)— In the wake of around 70 Indiana school districts receiving bomb threats, Allen County officials explain their protocol to ensure school children remain safe at all times.

The collaboration between school district officials and local law enforcement is key. A large part of this collaboration happens at monthly School Safety Commission meetings.

“The officers that we have sitting on there and the collaboration that they do every single month; that’s where it starts,” said Sgt. Adam Griffith, public information officer for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Because of the teamwork and conversations that are happening at these meetings, when a threat does arise, school officials and law enforcement already have a plan and just need to implement it.

“When we get something like what we saw on [Monday], we reach out immediately and we start talking to each other so we can take a coordinated response to the issue,” said Doug Goeglein, District Safety Specialist at East Allen County Schools.

Not only does local law enforcement get involved when threats to school security are made, but the Allen County Sheriff’s Department is able to use resources and compare notes with other agencies across the state, including the Department of Homeland Security.

“We’re utilizing other resources that we have out of Indianapolis and intelligence centers that we use to give us information about other threats that are similar to see if they’re credible,” Griffith said.

According to both Griffith and Goeglein, school officials and law enforcement are extremely well-trained to respond to threats to school security and determine what steps are necessary on a case by case basis.