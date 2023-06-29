FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve been shopping at Jefferson Pointe recently, you may have noticed the landmark fountain has been destroyed.

The fountain was vandalized this week, according to a statement from the shopping center’s developer.

On Wednesday, June 26, the water fountain at our shopping center was vandalized, causing it to collapse. Currently, the fountain is inoperable, but it has not caused any disruptions in business. The situation is in the hands of Jefferson Pointe’s insurance company to determine the next steps. Emily Park, vice president of marketing, RED Development LLC

The fountain at Jefferson Pointe was severely damaged.

We reached back out for clarification on the date of the vandalism.

It’s not clear what- or who- caused the damage. WANE 15 has reached out to the Fort Wayne Police Department for more information.