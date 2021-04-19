What guests should expect when the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo reopens Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Guests will experience a slight return to normalcy when the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo reopens on Saturday. Rick Schuiteman is excited to see the popular attraction come to life in his first full season as executive director.

“I’m excited, the community’s excited and the staff, they’re working so hard to get the zoo ready,” said Schuiteman.

This season, some new furry friends will be making their debut at the zoo. Schuiteman suggested guests to be on the lookout for a new baby giraffe, sitatunga and a swamp monkey.

Interactive exhibits will also make a return this season. Guests can swing by the Indiana Family Farm to pet and brush dozens of new goats, or they can feed a stingray at a new feeding exhibit.

Of course, many are wondering what COVID-19 precautions will be in place throughout the season. When it comes to safety guidelines, the zoo will follow recommendations made at the state and county levels.

“We’re going to recommend facial coverings, we’re going to ask people to really practice social distancing,” Schuiteman said.

Those who are interested in visiting the children’s zoo this season can purchase tickets with this link.

The zoo is also seeking candidates for seasonal and full-time employees. Those who are interested in applying can apply on the zoo’s careers page.