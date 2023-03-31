FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Do you want to have input on what the future of tourism in Fort Wayne looks like? Visit Fort Wayne has launched a survey where you can do just that.

The non-profit organization, whose purpose is to “expand Fort Wayne’s economy by attracting convention and leisure visitors,” wants to get a better understanding of how recent visitors experienced their time in Fort Wayne. The survey also seeks input from Fort Wayne and Allen County residents. The information will be used to develop a Tourism Master Plan.

The survey takes about 15-to-20 minutes to complete and participants will be eligible to win a $100 Visa gift card. You can find the survey here.