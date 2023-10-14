FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Calling all Lego lovers! Happening Saturday and Sunday area residents can head to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to spot all local Lego creations.

The entire family is welcome in the 38,000 square feet of Lego creations. Participants can also join in on the fun at the Lego and DUPLO play brick areas as well as a graffiti wall to create lasting impressions.

Those attending Brickworld can also purchase their favorite LEGO sets, minifigures, and LEGO accessories from various vendors.

Tickets can vary, with deals offered to Military Members and First Responders. Regular admission is $14 at the door and free for kids 3 and under. Tickets are only available for purchase at the Box Office in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The event takes place on Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out below to see some of the displays from 2023 Brickworld!

WANE 15 and CBS logo created at Brickworld 2023

Brickworld creators show off their Hoosier pride!

Spooky month being honored this year at Brickworld

Star Wars characters created with bricks!

Harry Potter and Lego lovers unite at Brickworld

Heroes and villain’s were shown off this year!

Cornfields and more are featured at Brickworld this year!

Ferris Wheel created entirely out of Lego

For more information head to Brickworld’s website.