FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Department of Natural Resources is hosting four Free Fishing Days over the summer.

The four Free Fishing Days are on May 7, June 3-4 and Sept. 23. The event is for the entire day, with no specific time.

Photo courtesy of the Department of Natural Resources

What are Free Fishing Days? It is an opportunity for Indiana residents to fish the state’s public water. Residents are not required to have a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish. However, all other rules such as seasons, bag, and size limits apply.

Free Fishing Days are an excellent opportunity to learn how to fish, take your family fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing. To see what areas are hosting events, go to the DNR Calendar.