FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A section of West Jefferson will continue to have lane restrictions for another week.

Work on the section of the road near where a new shopping center with a Peter Franklin jewelry store between Time Corners and the Apple Glen/Jefferson Pointe complex had been expected to be completed by the end of October.

However now lane restrictions in each direction between North Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road are expected to be completed by November 7.