FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since April, the underground powerline project on Wells Street caused local businesses to slow down.

2Toms Brewing Company and Tim Didier Meats are just two of the many local businesses on Wells Street. Where they have seen a significant slow down in foot traffic coming into their business. Owner of 2Toms, Tom Carpenter says May had a financial dip due to the construction and less people coming through their doors.

“May was the roughest month, we were probably down a good 40% in sales,” said Carpenter.

Just down the road at Tim Didier Meats, Owner Chris Didier-Coffman told WANE 15 that they have had only a handful of walk-ins in the last month because of the lane restrictions.

One lane open on Wells St. in front of 2Toms Brewing Co. Southbound lane closed heading towards downtown Fort Wayne on Wells St.

According to the Public Works website, since April 10. southbound lanes have been closed on Wells Street for the multi-month AEP underground powerline project. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by June 23. But, business owners were told otherwise.

“We have heard today (June 9) that it is going to be done,” Carpenter said.

Didier-Coffman told WANE 15 the same information.

The most frustrating part about the situation is business are never given a heads up as to when construction projects start or end.

“Not knowing when it’s going to start and when it is going to end or if it is going to last all summer and shut business down,” Carpenter explained.

Carpenter asks the community to continue to help their local business around Fort Wayne, even if it can be difficult to get there.

“I’d ask the community as they see any streets, look at the businesses around there and try to frequent them as much as you can, I get it’s a headache but we all struggle once in awhile,” said Carpenter.

The detour drivers should use is Fernhill Avenue to Lima Road to West State Boulevard.