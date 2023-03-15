GARRETT, Ind. (WANE)- For decades the residents of the Woodview neighborhood have dealt with flooding’s in their backyards. Since then, many residents have gone to the City of Garrett and to the Dekalb County drainage board to have this problem resolved and have even made and signed a petition to et the ball rolling. Unfortunately, they have been given the run around.

Tonya McFerron moved to her home on Woodview Drive in November of 2022. McFerron and her husband moved to Garrett to start a new chapter in their lives to be closer to her children and grandchildren after living in Indianapolis for several years. But she is disappointed in the city and the county.

“Why can’t they take care of us little men?” said McFerron. “I’m not rich, I’m not a business but this is mine, this is my melting pot,” McFerron explained.

Other neighbors have reached out to WANE 15 sending in photos and explaining their horror stories dealing with this situation.

WANE 15 has reached out to the City of Garrett and the Dekalb County Drainage Board and yet to receive a response.